BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Price Up 17%

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price rose 17% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $29.73, approximately 5,907,532 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 2,435,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

