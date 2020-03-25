Metlife (NYSE:MET) Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) were up 17.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.61, approximately 12,972,028 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,802,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metlife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

