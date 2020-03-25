Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $311.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.71.

Shares of NVDA opened at $249.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.80. The company has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

