ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg bought 23,300 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,942.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 23,607 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,689.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,076.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,907 shares of company stock valued at $120,379. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 37.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 343.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,463 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.