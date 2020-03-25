Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WMGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,866 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,182,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,516,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,292,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

