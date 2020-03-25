United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth $1,748,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Continental by 127.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,693 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 36.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

