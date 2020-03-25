Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRHC. ValuEngine cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,229 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $155,734.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $805,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,406 shares of company stock worth $3,992,815. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

