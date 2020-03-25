Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.
Shares of TCMD opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $711.80 million, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12.
In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,652 shares of company stock worth $845,851. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
