Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $711.80 million, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,652 shares of company stock worth $845,851. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.