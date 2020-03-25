Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

