Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $812,383.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,922.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $401,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,702 shares of company stock worth $3,897,803.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

