Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIGI. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

