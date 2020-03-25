RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.
NASDAQ RP opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 76,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $4,207,347.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $66,949,168.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,530 shares of company stock worth $35,802,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in RealPage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RealPage by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 5,199.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 85.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after buying an additional 140,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
About RealPage
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
