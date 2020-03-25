RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ RP opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 76,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $4,207,347.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $66,949,168.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,530 shares of company stock worth $35,802,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in RealPage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RealPage by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 5,199.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 85.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after buying an additional 140,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

