Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Radware has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $896.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.