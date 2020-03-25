Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAVE. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,626,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after buying an additional 438,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 289,802 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,431,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

