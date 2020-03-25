Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $121.33 to $120.67 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.33 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $187.87 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,947,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,705,000 after purchasing an additional 495,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 783.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,662,000 after purchasing an additional 321,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,779,000 after purchasing an additional 236,001 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.