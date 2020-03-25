OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $429.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

