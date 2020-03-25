BidaskClub Upgrades Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) to Buy

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NVMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $860.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,856,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2,708.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 64,433 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 56,689 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

