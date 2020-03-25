BidaskClub Lowers News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Sell

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

News stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.41. News has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in News by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in News by 5,327.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in News by 1,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in News by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.