Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NTUS opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $665.73 million, a P/E ratio of -93.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,137,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

