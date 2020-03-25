NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading Up 17.2%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was up 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.11, approximately 1,508,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 957,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 71.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 283.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 40,727 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

