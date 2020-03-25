$532.34 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post sales of $532.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.23 million and the highest is $538.16 million. Kennametal reported sales of $597.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9,771.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after buying an additional 2,092,149 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,365,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 260,034.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 743,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 671,131 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

