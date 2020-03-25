$660.80 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post $660.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.50 million and the lowest is $649.80 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $421.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.49 million to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $11,108,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $253.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

