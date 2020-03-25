GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $428.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to announce $428.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.90 million to $432.19 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $450.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. GTT Communications’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTT opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $453.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.88. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

