Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.97 Billion

Brokerages predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce sales of $11.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.27 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $10.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $49.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.24 billion to $50.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.60 billion to $54.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

