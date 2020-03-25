Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post sales of $142.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.24 million and the lowest is $139.20 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $139.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $540.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.70 million to $542.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $552.68 million, with estimates ranging from $547.38 million to $558.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

MYE opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 142,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Myers Industries by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.