BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post $9.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $11.10 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $5.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $49.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.53 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.21.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $158,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,378. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,941,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

