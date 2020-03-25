$147.16 Million in Sales Expected for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) to announce sales of $147.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.47 million. Empire State Realty Trust posted sales of $143.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $593.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.76 million to $608.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $622.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

