$912.44 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will announce sales of $912.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $892.30 million and the highest is $945.10 million. Flowserve posted sales of $890.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FLS stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Flowserve by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,611,000 after purchasing an additional 387,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Flowserve by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,745,000 after purchasing an additional 183,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,474,000 after purchasing an additional 80,599 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

