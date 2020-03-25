$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to report $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

