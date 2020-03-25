Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post $312.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.58 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $180.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

