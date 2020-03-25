$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $8.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $9.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,080,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,901,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.