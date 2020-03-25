MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $3.18 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Barclays lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after buying an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,007,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after buying an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $160,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

