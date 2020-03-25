Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Glencore’s ranking:

Get Glencore alerts:

GLCNF stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Glencore has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.