Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

News stories about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Glencore’s ranking:

GLCNF stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Glencore has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Latest News

$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Corp This Quarter
Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.69 Million
$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Mosaic Co This Quarter
MGM Resorts International Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion
$203.91 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV This Quarter
