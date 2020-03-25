$203.91 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce $203.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.52 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $195.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $708.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.14 million to $718.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $757.96 million, with estimates ranging from $728.02 million to $786.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a P/E ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $46,761.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,497.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,847 shares of company stock valued at $362,697. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,297,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after buying an additional 1,133,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,113,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 352,807 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 182,197 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,408,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

