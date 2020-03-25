Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LFUS has been the subject of several other reports. Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CL King boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $129.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.61. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,952.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,579 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

