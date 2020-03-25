Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 261.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $16,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

