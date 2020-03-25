Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

