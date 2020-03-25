Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LANC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

LANC opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $119.50 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

