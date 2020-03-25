Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

MAIN opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,531.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,892.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $192,753 in the last three months. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

