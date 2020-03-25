Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

LONE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

