KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE KB opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

