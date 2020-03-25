LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,368 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,229 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.