Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.25. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,339 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,808.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,892 shares of company stock worth $2,598,084 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.