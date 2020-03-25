Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of GTLS opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $660.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

