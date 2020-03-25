BidaskClub Lowers FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Sell

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

FirstService stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,858,000 after purchasing an additional 149,707 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 699,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 662,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,308,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

