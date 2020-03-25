eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EHTH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH stock opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40. eHealth has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.77.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.