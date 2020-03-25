BidaskClub Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Hold

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DORM has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DORM opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

