Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

