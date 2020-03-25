Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ CVET opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $694.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.