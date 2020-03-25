On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

ONDK opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.33%. On Deck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,840,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

